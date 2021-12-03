Citizens Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $18.21 on Friday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Citizens worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.