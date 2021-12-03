Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,638 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

