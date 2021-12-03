Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

