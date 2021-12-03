Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Up 8.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shot up 8.9% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Clarivate traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.39. 30,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,572,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -157.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

