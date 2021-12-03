Clear Street Markets LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,930. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

