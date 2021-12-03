Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.17. 73,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,438. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $188.37 and a one year high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.