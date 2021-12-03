Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.92. 1,020,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,672,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

