Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $774.59

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 774.59 ($10.12) and traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.56). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 662.87 ($8.66), with a volume of 119,234 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £678.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 723.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 774.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other Clipper Logistics news, insider Tony Mannix sold 127,601 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £1,071,848.40 ($1,400,376.80).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

