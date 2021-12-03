Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.51. 141,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285,235. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

