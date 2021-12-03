Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.44. 18,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

