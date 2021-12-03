Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.89.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $89,817,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.10 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

