Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,568 shares of company stock worth $203,497,905.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $18.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.38. 78,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,434. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

