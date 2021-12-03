Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $200.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ambarella by 48.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Ambarella by 83.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

