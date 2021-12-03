Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

