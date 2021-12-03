Comerica Bank Has $768,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $856.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

