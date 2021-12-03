Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $580,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.