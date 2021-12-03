Comerica Bank Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

