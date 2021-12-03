Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Guess? worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.