Comerica Bank Sells 1,675 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Calavo Growers worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a P/E ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.91. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.49%.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.