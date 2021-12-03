Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Down 29.1% in November

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $279.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 705,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

