Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

