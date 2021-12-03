Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

