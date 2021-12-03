Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.