Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.