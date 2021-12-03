Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

