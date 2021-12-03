Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE BVN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $12,637,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

