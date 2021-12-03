Comparing Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group 13.97% 20.30% 10.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Owl Capital and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. StepStone Group pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.99 $62.63 million $4.60 9.48

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

