Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

