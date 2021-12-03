Contrasting Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

27.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and NeuroPace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 57.90 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.57 NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.92 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.87%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.76%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Delcath Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

