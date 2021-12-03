Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $459.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $465.00 to $459.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.77.

COO opened at $377.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.74. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $327.44 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($0.10). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

