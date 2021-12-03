Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $377.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.74. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.62.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

