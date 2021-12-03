Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Copa from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $71.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Copa by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

