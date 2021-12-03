Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMMC shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$752.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.