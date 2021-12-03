Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.37

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 641879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

