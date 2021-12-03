Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Stock Price Up 8,200%

Coronado Global Resources, Inc. (OTC:CODQL)’s share price was up 8,200% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81.

About Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL)

Coronado Global Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and production of metallurgical coals. The firm operates mines and has development projects in Queensland, Australia; and in Virginia and West Virginia, United States. It operates through the Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier business segments.

