Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Trading Up 6.2%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 1,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 829,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.