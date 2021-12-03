Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Insider Purchases A$27,600.00 in Stock

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) insider Neil Chatfield acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$27,600.00 ($19,714.29).

Neil Chatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Costa Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Neil Chatfield acquired 10,000 shares of Costa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.94 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).

On Thursday, October 7th, Neil Chatfield acquired 10,000 shares of Costa Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.09 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$30,900.00 ($22,071.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.43.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.