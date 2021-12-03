Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

COST stock opened at $525.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

