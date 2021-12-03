Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.96

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 39180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

