CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $459.31

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.31 ($6.00) and traded as low as GBX 367.60 ($4.80). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 373 ($4.87), with a volume of 336 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of CPPGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 415.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.10. The stock has a market cap of £30.12 million and a P/E ratio of 264.29.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

