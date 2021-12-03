Credit Suisse AG Has $184,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $14.86 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

