Credit Suisse AG Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) by 115.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.90 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

