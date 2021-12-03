Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 559.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $467,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

