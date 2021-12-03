Credit Suisse AG Invests $30,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

