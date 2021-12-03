Credit Suisse AG Invests $81,000 in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 49.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Midatech Pharma plc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.83.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

