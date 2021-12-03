Credit Suisse AG Invests $97,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $97,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $9,660,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

GLBL stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

