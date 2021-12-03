Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $442.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.