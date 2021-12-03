Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOMA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

