Credit Suisse AG Makes New $193,000 Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth $7,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth $2,202,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 235,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

EPM stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

