Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,640 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tricida were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Tricida by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tricida by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tricida by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tricida by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $882,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.