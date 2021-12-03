Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,112 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $442.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

