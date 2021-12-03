Credit Suisse AG Takes $107,000 Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 268,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.